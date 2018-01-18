10 killed, 60 injured in suicide bombings in Maiduguri, Nigeria

  • Thursday 18, January 2018 in 10:01 AM
Sharjah24 – dpa: Ten people were killed and 65 others injured in an attack by two suicide bombers on a crowded market in the Nigerian city of Maiduguri, police said on Wednesday.
One suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at a market in the city in north-eastern Borno state, killing himself and 10 others, Borno police commissioner Damian Chukwu told dpa.

"One other suicide bomber out of panic detonated the explosive and blew himself into pieces without causing casualties," he said.

The wounded have been taken to the local hospital, he added.