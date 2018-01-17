Former Trump aide Bannon refuses to comply with U.S. House subpoena

After Bannon initially refused to answer questions about the matter, Devin Nunes, the committee's Republican party chairman, authorised a subpoena during the meeting to press Bannon to respond.



Even then, Bannon refused to answer questions after his lawyer had conferred with the White House and was told again to refuse to answer questions about the transition period immediately after Trump was elected, or Bannon's time in the administration, according to Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the committee.



Separately, the New York Times reported that Bannon had been subpoenaed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify before a grand jury in a probe of alleged ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, on Tuesday.

Russia has denied meddling in the election and Trump has denied any collusion between his campaign and Moscow.



Bannon was fired by the White House in August, though he continued to speak with Trump and tried to promote the president's agenda.