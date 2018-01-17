German police raids homes, offices of suspected Iranian spies

Sharjah24 – Reuters: German police on Tuesday searched the homes and offices of 10 suspected Iranian spies following an investigation by the country’s domestic intelligence agency, prosecutors said.

“We believe the suspects spied on institutions and persons in Germany on behalf of an intelligence unit associated with Iran,” said Frauke Koehler, a spokeswoman for the Federal Prosecutors Office.

The investigation was prompted by a tip-off from Germany’s domestic intelligence service, the spokeswoman said, adding that no suspects had been arrested.