U.S. warily eyeing new Russian air defenses in Crimea

“It’s not good. It doesn’t bode well,” a senior U.S. official at the U.S. military’s European Command said, speaking on condition of anonymity.



“We certainly are paying attention to it and what that means, as far as the security of the Black Sea.”



Moscow’s deployment on Saturday added a second division of S-400 surface-to-air missiles in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, triggering economic sanctions by the European Union and United States.



It deployed its first division of S-400s in the spring of 2017 near the port town of Fedosia. The new division will be based next to the town of Sevastopol and will control the airspace over the border with Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.

The U.S. military official acknowledged that it was difficult to assess the goal of the deployment. Any air defenses of that kind, however, add Russian military capability to Crimea, providing additional resilience and, potentially, coverage.



“If the intent should arise, it gives opportunities to either defend a little bit more of the Black Sea or to advance from there,” the official said, without predicting any future Russian actions.

“We look at it as just another affirmation of their will to use military force.”