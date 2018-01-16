Kosovo Serb leader shot dead in northern town

Police members are seen at the site of the assassination

In a protest against the killing, Serbia said it would quit the ongoing round of a European Union-sponsored dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina on the normalisation of relations that was due to take place in Brussels.

President Aleksandar Vucic has called an emergency session of the National Security Council meeting.

“I can confirm that Oliver Ivanovic has died from gun shots. Investigators are on the scene,” Shyqyri Syla, a state prosecutor in Mitrovica, told Reuters.

The European Union condemned the shooting and called on all sides to stay calm, EU foreign policy spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said.

“We expect the relevant Kosovo Rule of Law authorities to spare no effort to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice without delay,” she said.

The Serbian news agency Tanjug quoted his lawyer as saying he was shot five times.

“He was taken to the hospital immediately, the doctors tried to revive him, but he could not be saved,” lawyer Nebojsa Vlajic said.

Kosovo police said they had found a burned Opel car in norther Mitrovica after the shooting and they suspected the car could be linked to shooting.