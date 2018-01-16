EU still open to Britain changing mind on Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May and her main opponent Jeremy Corbyn have ruled out giving voters a chance to approve whatever withdrawal treaty is agreed with Brussels before Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019. However, campaigners on both sides of the debate have raised the issue again this month.

Updating the European Parliament on a summit he chaired last month at which EU leaders agreed to open talks with London on their post-Brexit future, European Council President Donald Tusk took the opportunity to support those calling for a rethink.

”Brexit will become a reality, with all its negative consequences, in March next year, unless there is a change of heart among our British friends,“ the former Polish premier said. ”We here on the continent haven’t had a change of heart.

“Our hearts are still open to you.”

Picking up on Tusk’s comment, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, whose executive arm is negotiating Britain’s departure, added his endorsement: “He said that our door is still open. I hope this is heard in London.”

Constitutional lawyers are divided on whether Britain can withdraw its two-year notice to quit but the exchanges underline a view in Brussels that an EU political consensus could be found to avert Brexit -- even if most are now resigned to Britain leaving and believe the Union will weather the disruption.

May’s spokesman repeated her determination to follow through on Brexit, even though she campaigned against it in 2016.

In the debate, senior EU lawmakers called on her to offer more clarity on what she wants. Some mocked her, with the top German conservative skewering her announcement that she would restore Britain’s old blue passports after Brexit as a “scam”.