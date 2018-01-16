47 injured as German school bus crashes into house

Five of those seriously injured were at risk of dying and there were children among the injured, said a police spokesman in the town of Eberbach in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg where the crash took place on Tuesday morning.



The bus veered out of its lane and hit several cars before crashing headlong into the wall of a house, a police spokeswoman in the city of Mannheim said.



The bus brings children from surrounding villages to a school in Eberbach each morning, police said.

Three rescue helicopters were at the scene.



The bus driver has slight injuries, police said.