47 injured as German school bus crashes into house

  • Tuesday 16, January 2018 in 1:09 PM
Sharjah 24 – dpa: Forty-seven people have been injured, 10 of them seriously, after a school bus crashed into a house in south-western Germany.

Five of those seriously injured were at risk of dying and there were children among the injured, said a police spokesman in the town of Eberbach in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg where the crash took place on Tuesday morning.

The bus veered out of its lane and hit several cars before crashing headlong into the wall of a house, a police spokeswoman in the city of Mannheim said.

The bus brings children from surrounding villages to a school in Eberbach each morning, police said.

Three rescue helicopters were at the scene.

The bus driver has slight injuries, police said.