Fire rips through 17th century heritage building in Indonesia

Television images showed flames ripping through the red-tiled roof of the whitewashed rectangular buildings. No casualties were reported.



"Most of the building...was on fire," the city fire department said on its website.



"The Bahari Museum is being cooled down," it said on its official Twitter account. "The cause of the fire is still unknown."

The buildings used to be warehouses owned by the Dutch East India Company and were used to store highly sought-after spices and other commodities like tea and coffee.