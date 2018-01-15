Four Pakistani soldiers killed in Indian fire across tense Kashmir frontier

An Indian army soldier keeps guard from a bunker near the border with Pakistan

The latest clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours comes amid heated challenges and threats of armed conflict.

Pakistan’s military earlier said that troops carrying out maintenance work were fired upon by Indian forces, adding that Pakistani forces responded, killing three Indian soldiers and wounding several others.

India’s military told Reuters that Pakistani forces fired first and no casualties were recorded on the Indian side.

The neighbours have fought three wars since their independence from Britain, two of them over Kashmir.