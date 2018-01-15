UN Security Council delegation visits Afghanistan

The delegation met with Afghan leaders including President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Sunday and discussed peace and security, as well as transnational terrorism and preparation for upcoming parliamentary elections, according to a statement issued by the Afghan Presidential Palace.



The Afghan president shared with the delegation evidence of outside support for terrorist groups, including Daesh, it added.



The delegation included Kairat Umarov, Kazakhstan's ambassador to the United Nations, and Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, among others, the statement said.



Security in the capital was tight and all roads in the so-called green-zone, which houses the Presidential Palace, the US Embassy and other government organisations and foreign embassies, were closed off on Sunday and Monday.

The meeting occurred as Atta Mohammad Noor, the powerful governor of northern Balkh province who was fired by Ghani weeks ago, continued to refuse to step down.



Shahhussain Murtazawi, a palace spokesman, said that issue was not discussed.

The Afghan government faces a resilient and increasing insurgency in the country, and efforts to bring the Taliban to the peace table have not been successful.