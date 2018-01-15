Around a dozen people injured at Indonesia Stock Exchange after reports of collapsed structure

Dozens of police officials were cordoning off the two-tower, multi-storey complex as many people ran away and others were seen sitting on steps outside the lobby.



Director of the stock exchange Alpino Kianjaya declined to comment on the incident. Markets are currently in midday break and are scheduled to reopen at 1.30pm local time.



Images circulating on social media showed a mangled metal structure that had collapsed around a Starbucks cafe near the entrance to the lobby.



Jakarta police said they were seeking more information on the incident.