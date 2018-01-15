New government formed in Norway four months after elections

"We will find good, joint solutions for Norway," Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg pledged on Sunday in Oslo.



She said that the new government will focus on job creation and poverty reduction, and better integrate migrants in the labour force.



The minority government is made up of Solberg's Conservative Party, the right-wing populist Progress Party and the Liberals. It is backed by the centrist Christian Democrats.



Progressive Party leader Siv Jensen said that Norway would tighten its immigration policy, including the relocation of family members, higher demands for Norwegian citizenship and a burqa ban.

Minority governments are common in Norway. Solberg's new three-party government has 84 seats in parliament. A party or a coalition needs 85 seats for a majority.



The Conservatives came in second in September's elections. While Solberg wanted the Christian Democrats to join the government in a four-party coalition, they rejected cooperation with the Progress Party and opted to back the government instead.