Five killed in Indian chopper crash, search on for two missing

The debris of the chopper and five bodies had been found by an Indian Coast Guard vessel, the navy said.



The helicopter belonged to private air services company Pawan Hans and was carrying five officials of the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Company (ONGC) and two pilots when it went missing soon after take-off from a Mumbai airfield.



Navy and Coast Guard vessels were still searching for the two missing.

The chopper was headed for the Mumbai High offshore oil fields located about 160 kilometres west of India's financial capital.