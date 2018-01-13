U.S. Treasury sanctions 14 entities, individuals for human rights abuses in Iran

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a press statement that the United States would not stand idly by while the Iranian regime continued to engage in human rights abuses and injustice. "We are targeting the Iranian regime, including the head of Iran's judiciary, for its appalling mistreatment of its citizens, including those imprisoned solely for exercising their right to freedom of peaceful assembly, and for censoring its own people as they stand up in protest against their government."

The U.S. is also targeting "Iran's ballistic missile programme and destabilising activities, which it continues to prioritise over the economic well-being of the Iranian people," Mnuchin added.

The sanctions included Iran's judiciary chief Sadeq Larijani, a Chinese citizen, a China-based company and an Iranian company.