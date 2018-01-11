Thousands of refugees in Rwanda face food rationing

The World Food Programme and Unicef say they have been forced to reduce food rations and cash for Burundian and Congolese refugees living in Rwandan camps.

"Until November 2017, WFP provided 16.95 kilograms of food to each refugee each month, mainly maize, beans, vegetable oil and salt. Other refugees received 7,600 Rwandan Francs (9 dollars) to buy food in local markets," WFP and Unicef said in a statement.

"However, funding shortages forced WFP to trim assistance to 90 per cent in November and December. The funding situation is now so bad that from January WFP reduced the ration sizes even further – to 75 percent," the statement said appealing for donations.