Survivors, coastguard say dozens of migrants missing off Libya

Libyan coastguard vessels picked up nearly 300 migrants from three boats off the coast of the North African country on Tuesday, but one rubber boat was punctured and the coastguard only found 16 survivors clinging to its wreckage.



“We found the migrant boat at about 10 o’clock this morning, it had sunk and we found 16 migrants. The rest were all missing and unfortunately we didn’t find any bodies or (other) survivors,” said Nasr al-Qamoudi, a coastguard commander.



Several of the survivors, who were brought back to a naval base in Tripoli, said there were originally about 70 people on board the boat when it set off near the town of Khoms, east of the capital. A coastguard statement later said that “at least 90-100” migrants were missing.



The two other migrant boats were found off Zawiya, west of Tripoli.



Libya is the most common departure point for migrants trying to reach Europe from Africa by sea. More than 600,000 have crossed the central Mediterranean in the past four years, generally travelling in flimsy inflatable craft provided by smugglers that often break down or puncture.