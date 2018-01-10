UN Secretary-General welcomes progress on inter-Korean talks

  • Wednesday 10, January 2018 in 10:30 AM
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Sharjah 24 – WAM: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday welcomed the high-level meeting between South and North Korean officials, who agreed to hold military talks to reduce tension.

In a statement, Mr. Guterres said, "Restoring and fostering communication is important to minimize risks, misunderstandings and tension in the region."

He welcomed North Korea's intentions to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, thus spread atmosphere of peace, tolerance and understanding.

He hoped these talks would contribute to resuming candid dialogue leading to sustainable peace and nuclear disarmament in the Korean peninsula. 

The Secretary-General seized the opportunity to acknowledge other efforts that have contributed to reducing tensions, saying, "Such engagement and efforts will contribute to the resumption of sincere dialogue leading to sustainable peace and denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula."