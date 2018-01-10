UN Secretary-General welcomes progress on inter-Korean talks

In a statement, Mr. Guterres said, "Restoring and fostering communication is important to minimize risks, misunderstandings and tension in the region."



He welcomed North Korea's intentions to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, thus spread atmosphere of peace, tolerance and understanding.



He hoped these talks would contribute to resuming candid dialogue leading to sustainable peace and nuclear disarmament in the Korean peninsula.

The Secretary-General seized the opportunity to acknowledge other efforts that have contributed to reducing tensions, saying, "Such engagement and efforts will contribute to the resumption of sincere dialogue leading to sustainable peace and denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula."