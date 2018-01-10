Polish PM seeks new opening with EU but sticks to courts overhaul

Facing unprecedented EU legal action over accusations of backsliding on democracy by politicizing Polish courts, the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party may seek to ease tensions in other areas like environmental policy or defense.



Shortly after announcing the government changes, Morawiecki left for his first face-to-face talks with officials in Brussels, the second foreign capital he has visited so far as prime minister after Budapest.



“Our intention is to make the system more effective, more just, more objective,” Morawiecki told a news conference defending PiS moves on the courts after nearly three hours of talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker Jean-Claude Juncker.



A joint statement with the EU’s executive said the dinner was “friendly” and included a “detailed discussion” on the rule of law issues in Poland. The two leaders would meet again “with the view to making progress by the end of February.”

The Polish government changes also come as the EU embarks on negotiations on a new seven-year budget that will decide which member states get what out of the bloc’s coffers - with Poland currently the biggest net recipient.



Among those who lost their posts on Tuesday was the staunchly conservative Environment Minister Jan Szyszko, who has spearheaded large-scale logging in an ancient forest that prompted action by the European Court of Justice.

Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz, a former anti-communist crusader facing criticism over delays in modernizing the army as well as conflicts with top generals, and Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski - seen as petulant and ineffective in Brussels - were also dismissed.



The reshuffle follows the appointment of former banker and finance minister Morawiecki as prime minister last month at the midpoint of the parliamentary term. PiS faces local elections in late 2018 and legislative and presidential ballots in 2019-20.

“The new (government) should help us build a sovereign Poland within a strong Europe, a Europe of homelands,” Morawiecki said earlier in Warsaw in announcing the new appointments.



The feud between Brussels and Warsaw’s eurosceptic government is a key element in mounting tensions between wealthier western EU members and the ex-communist east, amid a wider debate over the bloc’s future provoked by Brexit.