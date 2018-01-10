Trump says he would beat Oprah Winfrey in White House race

Speculation about a 2020 White House bid by Winfrey blew up on social media and news outlets after her rousing “new day” speech at the Golden Globes awards show on Sunday night, which touched on female and black empowerment, her roots in poverty and support of those who speak up about sexual abuse and harassment.



But some media commentators also injected skepticism into the surge of excitement among fans of the former talk show star, saying the Democratic Party and the country might well reject the notion of another celebrity political novice following Trump’s 2016 election.



Winfrey, long associated with Democratic politics and fundraising, has not commented publicly on the speculation. Known to millions by her first name, Winfrey, 63, has been a cultural force in the country for decades.



Trump, speaking with reporters during a White House meeting with lawmakers, said in response to a question,” Yeah I’ll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun.

“I know her very well. ... I like Oprah. I don’t think she’s going to run,” said the Republican president, 71.



Winfrey confidante Gayle King said earlier on Tuesday there was no change in Winfrey’s past position - that she is not interested in running for president.