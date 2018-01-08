U.S. set to expel around 200,000 Salvadoran immigrants

Last year the Trump administration decided to stop renewing Temporary Protection Status (TPS) for 59,000 Haitians and 5,300 Nicaraguans residing in the United States for decades, and is expected to make the same decision for an estimated 200,000 Salvadorans covered under the same program.

While they could be given more than one year to return, the decision would uproot tens of thousands of families with deep roots in the United States, including tens of thousands of children born in the US who are therefore American citizens.

Monday is the deadline for the Department of Homeland Security to rule on extending TPS for the Salvadorans, large numbers of whom live in and around the US capital.

The Salvadorans were granted temporary resident status in early 2001 after two huge earthquakes rocked El Salvador, making it impractical for American authorities to force them to return home if they were arrested for being in the U.S. illegally.

Rolling over TPS status allowed them to settle in further with legal protections.

According to the Center for Migration Studies, they represent more than 135,000 households, over a quarter of which own homes with a mortgage, and 88 percent of which are in the labor force.

Most have learned English, 10 percent are self-employed and about 10 percent have married U.S. citizens.

Pressure to find a long-term solution could focus on the number of U.S.-born children that will be affected by the ruling.

Ending TPS status "would mean breaking up families that are in the United States," Salvador's Foreign Minister Hugo Martinez said last week.