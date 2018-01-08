S. Sudan declares former army chief a rebel, accuses him of attacks

Malong, who had led President Salva Kiir’s campaign against rebels, has been under house arrest since May after Kiir sacked him following a string of military resignations by senior generals alleging abuses and ethnic bias.

Malong initially fled the capital Juba for his home state of Aweil following his dismissal, raising the possibility he might join opposition forces, before returning to Juba.

Malong loyalists started joining rebels and in November, Kiir released Malong to exile in Kenya.

The dispute erupted into fighting that spread across the country, largely along ethnic lines between forces loyal to Kiir and Machar.

Kiir’s spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny said Malong was ordering his commanders in South Sudan to attack the government. He cited an audio recording obtained by its intelligence services.

“Malong is a former chief of staff of the army but in accordance with the tape, he’s a rebel. The government and the security committee will come with an appropriate response,” he told a news conference.