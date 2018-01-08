Macron calls for increased China-Europe cooperation

Emmanuel Macron and his wife pose with Xi Jinping and his wife during their meeting in Beijing

Macron began his three-day trip to China on Monday in the ancient capital of Xi'an, where he visited the Terracotta Warriors and gave a speech.

Macron called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to "engage in a battle against climate change" and "show the world that we, the French and Chinese, are capable of making the planet great and beautiful again."

Later in the day, he and his wife Brigitte, arrived in Beijing, where they were set to attend a private dinner with Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan.

Macron's first visit to Asia since taking office last May is set to be focused on China-France trade relations and on how to address world conflicts and climate change.



"Multilateralism is currently undergoing a crisis," Macron said in an interview published Monday by the official website china.org.cn. "We have to give it a new dynamic by constructing responses to crises through dialogue, by fighting climate change, by defining the best rules for commercial exchange.



I'm convinced that France and China, which are two powers of multilateralism deeply attached to their independence, can work together in changing the situation," Macron added.

On Tuesday, Macron and Xi are due to sign a series of business deals at the Great Hall of the People.

Echoing US President Donald Trump's first visit to China in November, Macron is expected to push for better access for French firms to the Chinese market in order to reduce France's 36-billion-dollar trade deficit with China.

Macron and Trump spoke on the phone on Saturday about the North Korea and Iran crises – which are expected to resurface in discussions between Macron and Xi.

Macron will also visit Beijing's Forbidden City and hold separate meetings with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and the head of China's parliament, Zhang Dejiang.