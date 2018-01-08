64 dead in migrant shipwreck off Libya, UN agency says

IOM spokesman Flavio Di Giacomo wrote on Twitter that 64 migrants were killed in the incident, which happened on Saturday, after IOM staff interviewed survivors taken to Italy.

An Italian coastguard ship docked in the southern port of Catania late Sunday carrying 86 survivors and eight bodies. Di Giacomo said that an additional 56 migrants were missing and presumed dead.

The weekend shipwreck is 2018's first deadly migrant incident in the Mediterranean.

