British government set for Monday reshuffle

A Labour MP who wished to remain anonymous told AFP that the reshuffle would take place on Monday, having received confirmation from Conservative colleagues.

May's Downing Street office also said that widespread reports that cabinet ministers would discover their fate on Monday were not inaccurate.

Leading figures such as foreign minister Boris Johnson, finance minister Philip Hammond and Brexit Secretary David Davis are expected to stay in their roles.

May is also predicted to promote more women and racially diverse members.

Justice minister Dominic Raab, an ardent Brexit supporter, is reported to be in line for a top job.

May's Brexit focus has now shifted towards what future relationship Britain will forge with the European Union, and she told Andrew Marr that she was looking for a trade deal that applied to goods and services.

"We want as frictionless and tariff-free relationship with the European Union as possible," said the prime minister.

May was severely weakened in June when she lost her majority after calling a snap general election, but no challengers came forward and she ended the year strengthened after negotiating the first stage of Brexit.

She told Marr that she still hoped to lead her party into the 2022 election, saying: "I'm not a quitter. I'm in this for the long term."

"Obviously I serve as long as people want me to serve," she added.