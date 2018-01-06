Russia's Supreme Court rejects Putin foe's appeal against poll ban

On December 31, the Supreme Court upheld the Central Election Commission's decision that Navalny cannot register as a candidate due to an embezzlement conviction which the opposition politician says is

politically motivated.

Opposed only by token candidates, Putin is widely expected to win a fourth presidential term in the March election, making him he longest serving Russian leader since dictator Josef Stalin.

Russian agencies said Navalny's campaign team will continue to seek a reversal of the ban.