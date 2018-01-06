Russia's Supreme Court rejects Putin foe's appeal against poll ban

  • Saturday 06, January 2018 in 6:01 PM
  • Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Sharjah 24 – AFP: Russia's Supreme Court on Saturday turned down an appeal by opposition politician Alexei Navalny to overturn a controversial ruling barring him from running in the March presidential election against Vladimir Putin.
On December 31, the Supreme Court upheld the Central Election Commission's decision that Navalny cannot register as a candidate due to an embezzlement conviction which the opposition politician says is
politically motivated.
 
Opposed only by token candidates, Putin is widely expected to win a fourth presidential term in the March election, making him he longest serving Russian leader since dictator Josef Stalin.
 
Russian agencies said Navalny's campaign team will continue to seek a reversal of the ban.