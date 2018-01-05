OIC condemns suicide attack on mosque in Nigeria

  • Friday 05, January 2018 in 4:20 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, has condemned the suicide bomb attack on a mosque in Gamboru Gala town, north-eastern Nigeria, killing at least 14 people and wounding dozens.
The OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen expressed his sorrow over the recent series of attacks, and the methods being adopted by extremists in terrorising innocent people in the area. He added that the organisation stands firmly in solidarity with the people affected by the violence, and urged the Nigerian government and security agencies to intensify their efforts in combating the menace of Boko Haram terrorism in the region.
Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen expressed his sincere condolences to Nigeria's Government and people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.