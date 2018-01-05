OIC condemns suicide attack on mosque in Nigeria

The OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen expressed his sorrow over the recent series of attacks, and the methods being adopted by extremists in terrorising innocent people in the area. He added that the organisation stands firmly in solidarity with the people affected by the violence, and urged the Nigerian government and security agencies to intensify their efforts in combating the menace of Boko Haram terrorism in the region.

Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen expressed his sincere condolences to Nigeria's Government and people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.