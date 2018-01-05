North and South Korea to talk January 9, Japan warns remain vigilant

The South’s unification ministry said North Korea had sent its consent for the talks to be held on Jan. 9 in a statement at 0116 GMT. The last time the two Koreas engaged in official talks was in December 2015.

The talks will be held at the border truce village of Panmunjom and officials from both sides are expected to discuss the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and the improvement of inter-Korean relations, ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told a regular briefing.

North Korea asked for further negotiations regarding the meeting to be carried out via documented exchanges, Baik said. The officials to represent the two Koreas have yet to be confirmed.

Japan’s defense minister on Friday sounded a note of caution about the talks, saying North Korea would continue developing its weapons programme and Tokyo would remain vigilant.

“I think what is important is to maintain a firm defence posture,” Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera told a press conference in Tokyo.

“North Korea goes through phases of apparent dialogue and provocation but either way, North Korea is continuing its nuclear and missile development. We have no intention of weakening our warning and surveillance (activity).”