Trump slams Bannon, says ex-aide has 'lost his mind'

After the release of explosive excerpts from a new book in which Bannon reportedly described Trump's eldest son's meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic," Trump wasted no time Wednesday in firing back.



The embattled Republican president issued a response that was searing even by his combative standards.



"Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind," Trump said in a written statement.

US media said Charles Harder, a lawyer for Trump, has sent Bannon a cease-and-desist letter accusing him of violating a non-disclosure agreement by speaking to the author of the book.



Bannon, who left the White House in August, is also quoted as saying that the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 election will focus on money laundering.

The investigation by Mueller, a former FBI director, is looking into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to help get him elected -- a charge the president has repeatedly and vehemently denied.