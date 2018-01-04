Macron urges dialogue with Iran

  • Thursday 04, January 2018 in 9:46 AM
Sharjah24 – Reuters: French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said it was important to maintain dialogue with Iran.
France, he said, wanted to maintain some balance.

“Otherwise, we end up surreptitiously rebuilding an ‘axis of evil’,” he said, referring to a comment by former U.S. President George W. Bush, who once used that term to describe countries including Iran, Iraq and North Korea.

Macron also said he would only visit Iran if there was a return to calm and respect for freedoms.