Inter-Korean hotline reopens after Seoul proposed talks

  • Wednesday 03, January 2018 in 12:52 PM
Sharjah24 – AFP: North and South Korea on Wednesday reopened a cross-border hotline which had been shut down since 2016, forging ahead with peace overtures despite taunts from US President Donald Trump who said he has a "much bigger" nuclear button than Kim Jong-Un.
The hotline was restored at 0630 GMT after Seoul proposed high-level talks in response to an olive branch from the North's leader, who has offered to send a team to next month's Winter Olympics in the South.

"The phone conversation lasted 20 minutes," a South Korean Unification Ministry official told AFP, adding details were not known immediately.

Kim's overtures to the South marked a rare softening in tone. Tensions have surged in recent months following a flurry of North Korean missile launches and its most powerful nuclear test yet.

Seoul responded with an offer to hold talks on January 9 -- the first since 2015 -- to discuss "matters of mutual interest" including the North's Olympic participation.