Inter-Korean hotline reopens after Seoul proposed talks

The hotline was restored at 0630 GMT after Seoul proposed high-level talks in response to an olive branch from the North's leader, who has offered to send a team to next month's Winter Olympics in the South.



"The phone conversation lasted 20 minutes," a South Korean Unification Ministry official told AFP, adding details were not known immediately.



Kim's overtures to the South marked a rare softening in tone. Tensions have surged in recent months following a flurry of North Korean missile launches and its most powerful nuclear test yet.



Seoul responded with an offer to hold talks on January 9 -- the first since 2015 -- to discuss "matters of mutual interest" including the North's Olympic participation.