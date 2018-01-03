Canada presses Iran to respect protesters' rights

"Canada is encouraged by the Iranian people who are exercising their basic right to protest peacefully," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
"We call on the Iranian authorities to uphold and respect democratic and human rights."
Canadian diplomatic authorities also vowed that "Canada will continue to support the fundamental rights of Iranians, including the right to freedom of expression."
"We call on the Iranian authorities to uphold and respect democratic and human rights."
Canadian diplomatic authorities also vowed that "Canada will continue to support the fundamental rights of Iranians, including the right to freedom of expression."