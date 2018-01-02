Pakistan summons U.S. ambassador over Trump tweet

Ambassador David Hale was asked to attend the foreign ministry on Monday night, after Islamabad responded angrily to the U.S. President's allegations that it provided safe havens for militants -- the latest dispute to rock their alliance.

A U.S. embassy spokesman confirmed Tuesday Hale met officials but had no comment on what was said.

There was no immediate response from foreign ministry officials, but the National Security Council, which is chaired by the Prime Minister, was holding a meeting later Tuesday, according to a tweet by a military spokesman.

Trump used his first tweet of 2018 to tear into Islamabad.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," he said.

"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

Pakistan hit back swiftly, saying it had done much for the United States, helping it to "decimate" Al-Qaeda, while getting only "invective & mistrust" in return. The angry comments came from its foreign and defence ministers.

Trump's tweet offered no further details. He first hinted at cutting aid to Pakistan in an August speech charting his Afghan policy, and administration officials including Vice President Mike Pence have also intimated cuts in recent months.

Observers said that without further information the tweet could just be more hot air between the allies, whose often-fractious relationship has taken a nosedive under Trump.