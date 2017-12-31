Trump, Republican allies endorse Iranian protesters

  • Opponents of Iran’s Rouhani hold a protest outside the Iranian embassy in London
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers offered implicit support on Sunday to tens of thousands of Iranians protesting against the Islamic Republic’s unelected clerical elite and Iranian foreign policy in the Middle East.
”Big protests in Iran,“ Trump said in a tweet from his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. ”The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism.
 
“Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!”
 
Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said in a statement: “The Iranian government is being tested by its own citizens. We pray that freedom and human rights will carry the day.”
 
The protests, which initially focused on economic hardships but now include anti-government messages, appeared to resume for a fourth day on Sunday despite Tehran’s warnings of a crackdown and restrictions on messaging apps used by the demonstrators.