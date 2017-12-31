Iranian minister: Government won't allow rebellion to continue

"There is no option to resolve problems with violence and terror," he said, adding that the demonstrations are no longer protests, but instead a rebellion against the people. "We can't and won't allow this."

Anyone who chooses to violate the law will have to face the consequences, Fazli added, noting that there are legal avenues for people to use if they want to take up issue with the government.

Since Thursday, thousands have taken to the streets to air their grievances - including the high cost of living, unemployment and Tehran's Middle East policies - despite warnings from security officials. More than 80 protesters have been arrested across the nation.

Two people have died so far, though there is confusion about the party responsible for their deaths.

Iranian state television reported Sunday about the deaths in the town of Dorud, though rumours of the deaths had circulated already on social media on Saturday.

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani, who has so far not spoken publicly about the matter, is expected to speak later Sunday, reports local media.