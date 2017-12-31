12 dead in suicide attack on Afghan funeral: officials

"The latest death toll has jumped to 12 and 14 wounded," Nangarhar governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP.

An earlier statement from the governor's office said six people had been killed and 11 wounded.

The attacker struck during the funeral ceremony for a former governor of Haska Mina district who died recently of natural causes, the statement said.

Provincial health director Najib Kamawal confirmed the toll.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in Nangarhar where the Islamic State group has a stronghold.