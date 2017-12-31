Saint Petersburg supermarket attack suspect arrested

Saint Petersburg, Russia's second city, and Putin's hometown, was the scene of a deadly metro bombing in April and is set to host games during next year's football World Cup, raising fears of similar attacks.



"The suspect is being questioned," a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, said in a statement.

"The organiser and direct perpetrator who triggered an improvised explosive device on December 27 in a supermarket in Saint Petersburg was arrested during a special operation by the FSB", the security services added, according to Russian news agency Interfax.



The news agency quoted a source close to the case as saying the suspect was 35-year-old Dmitry Lukyanenko, a resident of Saint Petersburg and member of the nationalist "New Age" movement.

The homemade bomb had been placed in a locker at the supermarket in northwestern Saint Petersburg on Wednesday.



A pregnant woman was among those injured in the blast, which was claimed by the Daesh. Eight people remain in hospital.