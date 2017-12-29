S. Africa's top court rules parliament failed to hold Zuma to account

The ruling is the latest judicial setback for the scandal-plagued Zuma, who has faced widespread public demands to step down as president of Africa’s most industrialized economy before a general election in 2019.

It was not immediately clear what steps parliament would take.

The ultra-left Economic Freedom Fighters and other small opposition parties had taken the issue to the Constitutional Court.

Zuma, 75, is in a weakened position after Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was narrowly elected leader of Zuma’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) last week, although Zuma’s faction still retains key positions in the party, and he has already survived no-confidence votes.

South Africa’s rand was marginally firmer on the last trading day of the year. It has gained close to 10 percent against the dollar since Ramaphosa’s election.