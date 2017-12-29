OIC Secretary-General strongly condemns suicide attacks in Afghan Capital

These cowardly attacks targeting innocent worshippers and civilians go against the teachings and values of Islam, he said, while extending his solidarity with Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism.

The OIC Secretary-General offered his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, government and people of Afghanistan on the tragic loss of lives and wished early recovery to the injured.

Dr. Al-Othaimeen reiterated the principled position of the OIC against all forms of terrorism and extremism and repeated his call for international solidarity in the fight against the scourge of terrorism.