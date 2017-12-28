Italy expected to dissolve parliament, set date for 2018 elections

  • Thursday 28, December 2017 in 1:14 PM
Sharjah24 – dpa: The Italian government is expected to announce the date of next year's general elections after President Sergio Mattarella dissolves parliament.

Mattarella, Italy's head of state, was due to set the process in motion later Thursday, after Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni gives his traditional end-of-year press conference.

Gentiloni would then chair a cabinet meeting to schedule the elections, a government source told dpa. There is wide political consensus for the poll to take place on March 4. 

The elections will likely see a three-way race between a conservative bloc led by former premier Silvio Berlusconi, the ruling centre-left Democratic Party and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement. 

Berlusconi's alliance leads in opinion polls but is not assured a parliamentary majority. Most observers fear a hung parliament and political instability after the vote. 

Italy is the eurozone's third-largest economy. The country emerged from a record recession after the last general elections in 2013 but remains hobbled by low growth, unemployment and a high public debt.