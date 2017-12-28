Putin calls St Petersburg shopping centre blast a terrorist attack

"A terror attack was committed in St Petersburg Wednesday," Putin said Thursday during a meeting with military staff, state news agency TASS reported.

"The Federal Security Service recently thwarted another attempted terror attack," he added, without giving details.

Several people were injured in the explosion, which occurred at a Perekryostok supermarket and was believed to have been caused by a device that contained shrapnel and had the power of about 200 grams of TNT.

Russian authorities have been on edge following an apparent suicide bombing on an underground train in St Petersburg in April that killed more than a dozen people.