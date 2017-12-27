25 injured after passenger ship hits Rhine River bridge pylon

The vessel, named "Swiss Crystal," crashed into a supporting pillar of the A42 autobahn, damaging its bow. The river cruiser had nearly 130 people on board at the time of the accident.

Of the 25 confirmed injured, five had sustained serious injuries, police told dpa.

A second passenger ship helped ferry those injured to safety, while a number of fire department boats were also used for the rescue.

The affected autobahn is not likely to be re-opened before Wednesday, the police spokesman said, adding it would first need to be checked by structural engineers.