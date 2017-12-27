Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said Israeli occupation never even asked the Philippine government to consider such a move.

"We have communicated clearly to all our friends in the Middle East that there hasn’t been any discussion or move to move our embassy from Tel Aviv," he told Manila television network GMA News on Tuesday.

Cayetano noted that the Philippine government supports a two-state solution and was willing to play a role as peacemaker in the conflict between Israeli occupation and the Palestinians.

"We are for peaceful resolution of conflict,” he said. “In diplomacy, unless there is an urgent situation, you don’t just take a blind giant leap. You study all of these. There’s going to be a balancing act.”

An Israeli occupation public broadcaster said 10 countries, including the Philippines, Romania and South Sudan, were considering transferring their diplomatic missions to Al Quds after talks with Israeli occupation.

The move would in effect recognise the disputed city as Israeli occupation’s capital.

Last week, the Philippines was among 35 countries that abstained from a United Nations vote on US President Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally recognise Al Quds as Israeli occupation’s capital.

Millions of Filipinos work and live in the Middle East, and the Philippine government has stressed their welfare was a key factor in determining its foreign policy.