UNICEF: Field teams working 'around the clock' in wake of deadly storm in the Philippines

Lotta Sylwander, Head of UNICEF Operations in Philippines, said, "We stand ready to support the Government and partners to address risks on children's life and health and alleviate suffering of affected communities as best as we can."



The relief materials prepositioned by UNICEF include water and sanitation supplies, such as water kits for families, large water tanks for community use, water purification tablets, jerry cans and tents.



According to the UN agency, the situation of the communities displaced from Marawi earlier this year is of particular concern as the camps they were staying in were badly hit by the storm and tents have been destroyed.

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Philippines, severe flooding and landslides have been reported in Cagayan de Oro City and in a number of towns in Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay provinces.



So far, some 268,000 people are reported to have been affected by the storm, of whom about 160,000 are said to have been displaced. The storm has claimed at least 200 lives and about 100 more are reported missing.