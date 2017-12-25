‘Daesh’ claims blast at Afghan intelligence agency in Kabul

Afghan security forces keep watch near compound of Afghanistan's NIA in Kabul

The blast comes a week after the terrorist group claimed responsibility for an attack on a training facility of the same agency, the National Directorate for Security, in Kabul that ended when the attackers were killed before causing significant casualties.

In a statement issued through the group’s Amaq news agency, “Daesh” said it was also behind Monday’s attack.

In Kabul, security officials said the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber who approached the agency’s entrance on foot before blowing himself up. All the casualties reported were of civilian passersby.

Najib Danish, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said at least five people were killed and two wounded.