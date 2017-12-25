Pope seeks peace in Al Quds, highlights plight of war-scarred children

Pope Francis

Addressing tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Vatican to hear the pontiff's fifth "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and The World) message, Francis called for "peace for Al Quds and for all the Holy Land.



He expressed concern over the continuous suffereing of children because of growing tensions between Israeli occupiers and the Palestinians.



"Let us pray that the will to resume dialogue may prevail between the parties and that a negotiated solution can finally be reached, one that would allow the peaceful coexistence of two states within mutually agreed and internationally recognised borders."



The pontiff's plea came as fresh tensions simmered in the West Bank following President Donald Trump's recognition of Al Quds as Israel's capital.



"May the Lord also sustain the efforts of all those in the international community inspired by good will to help that afflicted land to find, despite grave obstacles the harmony, justice and security that it has long awaited," the pope said.



The pontiff also mentioned other global flashpoints in different parts of the world, after stressing that the "winds of war are blowing in our world".