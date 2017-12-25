Vietnam orders evacuation of 1.2 million people as typhoon approaches

Typhoon Tembin, the 16th to hit the country this year, is forecast to make landfall in Vietnam's south-west between the provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Ca Mau late Monday, carrying winds of around 100 kilometres per hour, the national weather bureau said.

As of 0100 GMT Monday, nearly 75,000 people had been evacuated to safety, the National Steering Center for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said.

Authorities have also instructed 310,000 fishermen and their 63,000 fishing boats to remain anchored at ports.

Many provinces have allowed students to stay at home on Monday and Tuesday, including more than 2 million schoolchildren and university students in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam's Mekong Delta is inexperienced in dealing with storms as the region is rarely hit.

Typhoon Tembin is forecast to be as powerful as Typhoon Linda, which struck the region 20 years ago leaving more than 3,111 people dead or missing.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Sunday ordered local authorities to watch and protect more than 700 kilometres of dykes along the sea in the Mekong Delta, including 23 particularly vulnerable points.

Typhoon Tembin blew out of the Philippines on Sunday, leaving 230 people dead and scores missing in flash floods and landslides in the country's south.

The search was ongoing for about 120 people still missing in the affected provinces in Mindanao, police and local disaster relief officials said.