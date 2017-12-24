Turkey dismisses more than 2,700 in latest post-coup purges

In a separate emergency decree, the country's defence procurement agency was ordered to answer to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instead of the defence ministry, in a move widely viewed as a further expansion of his powers.



Turkey's intelligence service (MIT) also came under Erdogan's control in August.



A total of 2,756 people including academics, soldiers and military personal were removed from different bodies including the interior, foreign and defence ministries, according to the Official Gazette.\

All those dismissed were either members of "terror" organisations or had links to structures which were acting against national security, it said.



17 Turkish institutions were also ordered to close, including two newspapers and seven associations.