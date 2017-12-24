Malaysia supports UN Resolution on Al Quds

Malaysia's National News Agency, Bernama, quoted Mr. Najib as saying, in his tweet on the US unilateral action, "It's impossible, till eternity, we will agree with that decision."

Over 120 countries including Malaysia had on Thursday, voted in support of the UN resolution calling on the US to rescind its recognition of Al Quds as Israeli occupation's capital. A total of 128 countries condemned the US' decision, 35 abstained while another 21 did not participate in the voting of the UN resolution.

The US had earlier on Monday, vetoed the draft resolution rejecting US President Donald Trump's recognition of Al Quds as Israeli occupation's capital.