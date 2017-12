“All 10 of the van's passengers have been killed,” Nisar Ahmed, police spokesman in the city of Jamshoro, said.

The dead included four women and five children, he said. The drivers of the two passenger coaches fled after the accident and police were searching for them, he added.

The accident took place at round 3am (2200GMT Saturday).

Road accidents in Pakistan are common because of a lack of infrastructure, poorly maintained vehicles and careless driving.