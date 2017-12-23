Nearly 90 dead in Philippine mudslides, flooding as storm hits: officials

The casualties, most of them inflicted late on Friday, were all on the main southern island of Mindanao, they said

“We’re are still trying to confirm reports of a farming village buried by a mudslide,” said Ryan Cabus, an official in Tubod town.

He said power and communication lines to the area had been cut, complicating rescue efforts.

The weather bureau said the storm had gathered strength over the Sulu Sea and was packing winds of up 80 kph (50 mph) and moving west at 20 kph.

It was heading out over the sea by mid-day on Saturday and would have moved clear of the Philippines by Monday, it said.

Emergency workers, soldiers, police and volunteers were being mobilised to search for survivors, clear debris, and restore power and communications.

The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons every year, bringing death and destruction, usually to the poorest communities of the poor Southeast Asian country.